Utah police officer brings smile through social media

Humanizing law enforcement is part of the job for "Officer Nae Nae," formally known as Corporal Bryson Lystrup.

"I want to show the human side of those who wear the badge," he said. "I feel, with my platform, it's an ability to remind people police officers are humans that have families, play pranks, laugh, and enjoy life just as much as everyone else."

Mental health is a huge aspect of his work.

He explained: "As an SVU detective myself, I see and hear a lot of terrible things people do to others - especially children."

So, he uses his platform as a way to help decompress and relieve some of the trauma from the cases he works, as well as bring humor to other first responders dealing with similar situations.

"Although most of my videos are humorous and light-hearted," he said, "I also use my platform to give people tips on staying safe in a variety of situations (i.e. online, dating, walking late at night)."

Those videos he calls "Nightly Notions."

Officer Nae Nae says his larger purpose on this platform is to entertain and give people a reason to smile.

"Our world is full of too much seriousness and everyone is so polarized," he said. "I just want to lighten everything up and give people a reason to smile or laugh."

You can follow him @OfficerNaeNae on all the social media platforms.

