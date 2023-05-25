Utah Pride Center's work is not done when Pride Week ends

Utah Pride festival s an annual event, the biggest one organized by the Utah Pride Center, a statewide non-profit with the mission to unite, empower, and celebrate Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.

This year's Festival is June 1-4, 2023. There are activities for everyone, including entertainment, food and fun.

But the work for the Center doesn't end when the festivities end.

Gia Bianca Stephens with the Utah Pride Center joined us on The PLACE and says they carry on celebrating the LGBTQ+ community continuously with daily programs for youth, families, adults and centers.

Programs include mental health, suicide prevention, social and support groups, education and training and special events for everyone to come together, honor and uplift each other.

The Utah Pride Parade, which began in 1990, attracts around 150,000 participants and spectators annually. It will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 10am-12pm.

For more information please visit utahpride.org.

