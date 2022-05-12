Utah Pride is back and bigger than ever!

Emily Walker, Pride Week Director, joined us to talk about some of the fun events they're planning for Pride Week in 2022.

She says there will be 14 events in just eight days - from May 29 to June 5.

Emily told us about some of the highlights including Friday Night Sunset Rally & Glow March on June 3.

On Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 there will be the festival where you will find more events, more food and drinks and more space than in previous years.

The Pride Parade is on the morning of Sunday, June 5.

Check out the Festival App with all the details or get your tickets now at utahpridecenter.org. There is an Early Bird discount.