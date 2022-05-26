Utah Pride Week: Two Steps Forward, NO Steps Back

Pride Week is back and bigger and better than ever! There will be 14 events in eight days from May 29, 2022 to June 5, 2022.

Kevin Randall, Communications Manager for Utah Pride Center, says they're making up for lost time because of the pandemic.

This year, they have a mobile app that includes everything you need to know about Pride Week.

That includes a longer parade route due to downtown construction and to make sure the parade is socially distanced.

There are also larger festival grounds to allow for more food options, more booths and more ways to enter the festival.

The theme of this year's week is Two Steps Forward, NO Steps Back. Kevin says, "The queer community now get to enjoy rights and privileges that our heterosexual counterparts have enjoyed for centuries…the right to marry, secure housing and employment etc. That's all due to LGBTQ+ rights activists who fought hard for equality. We don't want those rights to be rolled back, which we're seeing in this country right now. So our rallying cry is to speak up and make sure those rights aren't taken away from us."

You can buy tickets online at utahpridecenter.org or at the Utah Pride Center Monday through Friday 10am to 8pm.

All funds raised go directly to support the life-saving programs and services at the Utah Pride Center, including mental health services.

