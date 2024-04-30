Utah provides the perfect environment to champion the startup and entrepreneurial spirit

The Startup State Initiative, , introduced by Governor Cox and supported through the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO), celebrates and empowers Utah entrepreneurs and those who support them.

Within our state, this initiative aims to help startups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs by unifying and simplifying business resources on a new website.

Nationally, this initiative promotes Utah as the Startup Capital of the World.

GOEO encourages anyone who is interested in starting a business to start something in Utah.

The Startup State Initiative is there to support you every step of the journey.

Utah is such an incredible place to begin because it provides the perfect environment to start and do business.

Utah is the national leader in job growth and low cost of doing business. We have a well-educated workforce, thriving economy, and already have a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

In fact, Utah is one of the top states for self-employed women, and was named the No. 1 best place to start a business.

When you visit the website,there's a step-by-step business journey guide, a business plan generator, events calendar, and so much more.

Ryan Starks, Executive Director with GOEO says, "We want to connect entrepreneurs with resources that will help them succeed."

You can learn more at startup.utah.gov and follow GOEO on Instagram @BusinessUtah to hear from local business owners and leaders

