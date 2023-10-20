Utah public colleges are coming together because they want you to go to college

Lindsay Maxwell is a student at Mountainland Technical College. She graduated from high school in 2020 in the middle of COVID.

She started college, but then dropped out when she found the program wasn't for her.

Now she's studying the field of Welding Technology and is excited about the career that awaits her.

Lindsay says, "The Mountainland staff and instructors are beyond supportive, and I also have a very supportive family. The fact that I could go to an affordable technical college with a lot of hands-on learning, has really helped me overcome a lot of stressors and continue on with college.

Lindsay is an advocate for blue collar women. Women only make up about 4 percent of the blue collar workforce.

She's also an advocate of schooling that helps you find a place where you enjoy learning and will succeed.

That's the focus of the College Is Utah program. Utah's public colleges are coming together because they want you to go to college, no matter your age or experience.

There are flexible programs can can fit any schedule and can lead to a career with higher earnings.

You can learn more at CollegeIsUtah.com.