Utah ranks as one of the worst states for identity theft and cybercrime!

Did you know that Four in 10 Americans have been the victim of cybercrime and Utah ranks at #3 of 50 states for cybercrime?!

With so much cybercrime happening in Utah we asked Rod Buhler, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity, Salt Lake Community College, to join us and educate us so we don't become a victim.

Rod shared four tips to guard against cybercrime:

1. Freeze your credit so the bad guys can’t take your money. This doesn't freeze your credit cards.

2. Make sure all communication starts with you! Never trust a communication that starts with somebody else,

3. Never use your debit card. It’s better to spend someone else’s cash with CREDIT CARD. Then if the

4. Use 2 factor authentication on all your online accounts; bank, email, school, work, google….

For more information go to slcc.edu and search Cyber Security.