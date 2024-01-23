Utah Realtor: "Now is the time to buy"

You need someone you trust and someone who is experienced in the real estate market if you're thinking of selling your home, or looking for a home.

We talked with Briana Allred, a Realtor with Equity Real Estate Advantage, about the Utah market and a new listing she has.

Briana is a seasoned professional, who has also been investing in Real Estate since 2010.

She told us about a listing in Bluffdale. The 4 bedroom, 2324 sqft townhouse has an open concept main floor living space.

It's close to the Traverse Mountain Shopping Center, entertainment, Thanksgiving Point, and will be within minutes of the new development "The Point", which will bring all kinds of shopping and entertainment in the future.

It's just steps away from the community park and has easy freeway access.

If you'd like more information on that listing, or for Briana's expertise, call her at 801-634-7508 or visit brianaallred.equityrealestateusa.com and follow her onInstagram @utahrealestate_briana.allred.