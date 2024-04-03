Watch Now
Utah recording artist hits note with community members

Phillip Enkey
Phillip Enkey's music is meant to help people through the challenging parts of life.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 15:31:48-04

This local singer-songwriter wants you to know that you're not alone, in the battles you may be facing.

Utah recording artist Phillip Enkey has been touring schools across the state sharing his message of kindness and resiliency with kids.

He sings and gives hope to people going through life's challenges.

He has music videos for people fighting cancer, people struggling with mental health, and for people who have experienced trauma or tragedy.

"I only have a few precious memories of my mom before she passed away," Enkey said. "But I haven't forgotten what it feels like to be unconditionally loved by someone."

He explained, "I have felt the feelings of anger, confusion and loss from finding out I had a sister from my mom who passed, who I never met before I was 27 years old."

Enkey lives with chronic pain from 3 back surgeries. "With all of this I know that I am one of the luckiest people to ever walk this planet," he said.

Listen to his songs anywhere music is streamed.

For more information on Enkey or book an event, visit his website.

