Utah recording artist Lauren Gruwell has released a song that will tug at your heartstrings

Lauren Gruwell has a new song out called "The Loudest Silence", which is about loss, grief and the deafening silence left when you lose someone you love.

It's part of a full-length album Lauren recorded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2023.

The music video for "The Loudest Silence" features a local mom, Ally Adams, and her four children. Ally lost her husband Eric unexpectedly in 2022. The video beautifully honors is life, and illustrates the grief associated with loss.

That is something Lauren knows about. She lost her brother to suicide when she was 12 years old, and she began to write music as a way to process her feelings.

"Music quite literally saved my life, and I still remember the songs that carried me through my darkest times," Lauren says.

"I hope that this song can walk alongside someone on that sacred journey of healing," she says.

You can listen to the song in entirety @laurengruwell.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts available, know that help is always available, 24/7 by calling 9-8-8 or 1-800-273-TALK.