Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Utah sandwich shop drawing crowds daily during lunchtime

'The PLACE' on Main Street
Go behind the scenes to see why this local sandwich &amp; cookie shop has lines out the door!
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 15:56:21-04

Cutler’s Cookies has been a staple for Davis County residents for over 30 years.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke with the current owner (Jim Cutler) of this family-run business about their success as part of 'The PLACE on Main Street.'

Sandra Cutler started the business in 1980 when she felt like she wanted to do something to help support the family.

"Baking was something she was good at so she started selling cookies and homemade bread out of a temporary storefront in the old Five Points shopping mall during the holiday season," Jim said.

Locations have changed and the menu has evolved, but the homemade goodness and family tradition continues.

Cutler’s Cookies now has three locations in Davis County and offers shipping. Send cookies straight from their over to your front door step!

Check out their menu online, or learn more about catering Cutler's for your next event.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere