Utah sandwich shop drawing crowds daily during lunchtime

Cutler’s Cookies has been a staple for Davis County residents for over 30 years.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke with the current owner (Jim Cutler) of this family-run business about their success as part of 'The PLACE on Main Street.'

Sandra Cutler started the business in 1980 when she felt like she wanted to do something to help support the family.

"Baking was something she was good at so she started selling cookies and homemade bread out of a temporary storefront in the old Five Points shopping mall during the holiday season," Jim said.

Locations have changed and the menu has evolved, but the homemade goodness and family tradition continues.

Cutler’s Cookies now has three locations in Davis County and offers shipping. Send cookies straight from their over to your front door step!

Check out their menu online, or learn more about catering Cutler's for your next event.

