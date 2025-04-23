Utah school kids will learn the love of drawing this summer

Mark Kistler is known to millions around the world from his PBS shows that teach children about the joy of drawing.

You probably recognize him from "The Secret City" and "The Imagination Station".

Many of Mark's viewers over the years where so inspired by his PBS shows that they pursued successful careers in animation working on movies such as Shrek, Frozen, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda, StarWars, Tarzan, Spider-Man, Batman, and Wonder Woman to name a few.

One of Mark's fansm Jason Brown, grew up to be an Art Director for Movies "Lord Of The Rings!", "Star Wars", and Pixar and Disney Animated Films.

Jadon created this movie, "The Secret Cities Of Mark Kistler!" winning "Best Documentary" at San Diego Comic Con International Film Festival, The movie was also an Oscar Contender!

Many of NASA's artists, engineers and astronauts were inspired by Mark's 1980's 1990's PBS shows.

William Foster, Ground Control for NASA's International Space Station, raised his kids watching Mark's PBS shows. He invited Mark for a behind the scenes VIP NASA tour and created a welcome graphic displayed in Mission Control.

Mark has presented assemblies at more than 4,000 schools and is coming to Utah July 14-18, 2025 to present his "Kids Summer Art Camp".

100 Salt Lake children will have the opportunity to draw with Mark in-person for an entire week!

You can learn about the summer camp here, and for more information, visit markkistler.com.