Utah School Mental Health Collaborative supports mental well-being among students and educators

Nationwide, Utah is one of the states with the highest number of mental health cases among children.

It also has one of the highest prevalences of youth not receiving mental health care.

The Utah School Mental Health Collaborative aims to address this urgent issue.

It's a collaboration effort with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the University of Utah's College of Education, school districts and community partners to create nurturing environments where every child can thrive.

Dr. Aaron Fischer, a faculty member of the College of Education, University of Utah, says since it was established, the Collaborative has significantly advanced its goal to empower teens, families and educators and helped build effective mental health support systems within schools throughout Utah.

They've been busy at this time of year supporting educators and students with timely back-to-school guidance such as easing transitions, building emotional readiness and connecting families to helpful resources.

Dr. Fischer says in near the end of the school year in May they head a Youth Mental Health Awareness event at the Utah State Capitol.

Youth from all over the state and organizations that serve them came together. Utah's First Lady Abby Cox also participated in the event.

The Collaborative also established a Student Well-Being Ambassador program where ambassadors take an active role in their school's community to engage peers, educators, staff, caregivers and community members around conversations focused on mental health and wellness.

Mac Martin, one of the Youth Ambassadors, says students have firsthand insight into the challenges and needs within their schools.

She believes that talking opening about mental health with friends can break stigma, build understanding, and encourage early support-seeking.

Some of their back-to-school well-being reminders include talking to friends, moving your body, hobbies, and using resources like 9-8-8, the SafeUT app and USMHC.

For more information please visit u-tteclab.com and click on Utah SMH Collaborative Tab.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield’s charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, has a m ission to empower communities to improve children's mental health and supports the Utah School Mental Health Collaborative.

