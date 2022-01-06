Utah singer Lauren Gruwell has been singing since she could talk, then she found songwriting

Lauren Gruwell says she's been singing since she could talk. She says singing is her "passion" and her "first love".

But songwriting didn't come until she was the age of 12, when her oldest brother took his own life. She says she started to write music as a way to work through the heartache and pain.

Now, many years later, she says music continues to be one of her greatest therapists, healers and friends.

Lauren joined us to talk about her song titled 'Enough'. The song is really about believing that you are enough... just how you are.

On January 16, Lauren's newest song will be released, "Lifeline" is about mental illness.

You can find Lauren's old and new music on her website laurengruwell.com.