Utah Symphony has a full lineup of summer concerts

You won't want to miss a single summer concert that Utah Symphony has lined up this year.

We talked with Communication Manager for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Megs Vincent about what's coming up.

The Deer Valley Music Festival runs from June 30 to August 4, 2023 with some big names including The Beach Boys, LeAnn Rimes, Ben Folds, Disney Princess: The Concert and The Music of John Williams.

The final concert of the season is literally out-of-this-world. Enjoy hearing the Utah Symphony perform John Williams' complete score to Star Wars: The Force Awakens live while the entire film plays on the big screen.

This will take place on June 23 & 24, 2023 at Abravanel Hall.

Get your tickets now by logging on to USUO.org or calling 801-533-NOTE (5626).