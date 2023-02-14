Utah Symphony is enhancing students’ emotional and mental health

Utah Symphony Utah Opera offers a wide variety of programs, projects, and clubs that engage students in music education. Ben Kipp, Education Director, Utah Symphony and Utah Opera, explained that this outreach goes beyond students gaining musical knowledge and skills, it also serves to promote emotional and mental well-being throughout their school years.

This is also a key area of focus for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah which is why they are partnering with Utah Symphony Utah Opera.

The past few years has been rough on our youth, and they continue to face challenges. Miguel Rovira, Director of Community and Business Relations for Regence BCBS and also a board member for the Utah Symphony, said that's why it's so important BCBS supports the work in the community aimed at helping young children and teens.

To find out more about Utah Symphony and ways it can support your children go to utahsymphony.org.