Utah Tech University is actively preparing the workforce of tomorrow, not only with their current students but with the K-12 community with STEM pipeline programs.

The programs introduce kids in kindergarten all the way through 12th grade to activities that expand their thinking and vision of science, technology, engineering, and math.

This happens through after-school programs, partner programs, outreach events, field trips and summer camps.

They showed us how to create "secret" letters to Santa at home. Click here for instructions on that.

Utah Tech is a comprehensive, polytechnic university with many programs to arts and sciences. They have added more than 200 programs in the past decade, and more than 80 percent of those are in the STEM fields.

Their mission simply means their students learn by doing. This active, hands-on learning happens in all of the classrooms regardless of the academic focus, and also through internships, clinicals, research, industry partnerships, service learning and more.

If any of your loved ones are interested in attending college at Utah's most affordable university that features more than 275 academic programs in all disciplines, they can apply for free for a limited time with the application fee waiver code UTTop10, a $35 savings.

You can learn more at utahtech.edu.

