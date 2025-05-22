Utah Tech University's polytechnic mission sets students up for success

As a comprehensive polytechnic university, Utah Tech offers a wide range of academic programs across all disciplines – humanities, arts, education, health sciences, business, and STEM – with a focus on hands-on learning.

The newly-appointed president, Shane Smeed, joined us in studio to share his vision for the future.

He says, "Utah Tech has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, and I'm excited to continue building on our momentum."

Smeed says there are currently 304 academic programs, and 60 percent of those have been developed within the past seven years.

There are also 15 graduate degree programs or certificates, including the first doctorate degree.

The graduate offerings have increased by 275 percent in the past five years.

Utah Tech has built or renovated 42 spaces throughout the last 10 years including new housing, classroom buildings, and a performing arts center.

For those thinking the Utah Tech job may just be a stepping stone in Smeed’s career, think again.

"I have fallen in love with this Washington County, with the residents, with the community," the new president shared. "This is the forever home. It's the first time I've ever been able to say that in my career."

For more information please visit utahtech.edu.

