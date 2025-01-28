Utah Tech Week is a grassroots event, taking place this week in Salt Lake City.

This celebration of tech in Utah looks back on the great tech that got us here while also hoping to connect the future builders to their partners, investors, and employees.

The organizers host the Opening and Closing Parties and provide the platform for others to host events. More than 200 events are scheduled for the week.

This is the third year and more than 200 events are scheduled, and there will be in and out-of-state attendees.

To learn more please visit: UtahTechWeek.com