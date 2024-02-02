Utah teen is the 3rd time Youth World Champion in Ice Climbing

A Utah teen recently returned from France after winning gold in the sport of ice climbing for the third straight year.

Landers Gaydosh, 14, excelled in both "speed" and "lead" climbing.

We invited Landers and his coach Dustin Lyons on the show to tell us more.

They explained that speed is where the athlete who gets to the top fastest wins, and then lead is the person who makes it furthest up the wall.

Landers brought home the gold in both in the under-16 category.

In 2022, Landers was the under-16 ice climbing champion, in both North America and the World, after competing in Switzerland. The following year, he brought back two more golds and a silver after competing in Finland.

Landers says he plans to go for gold again next year in the Youth Ice Climbing World Championship, this time in the under-18 category.

You can follow him @landersgaydosh on Instagram and on his YouTube page.