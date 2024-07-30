Utah Transit Authority has specialized transportation for people who are disabled or aging

Coordinated Mobility is a department of Utah Transit Authority that manages federal funds that are given to various organizations in the community to partner with them to provide specialized transportation to individuals with disabilities and aging adults over 60.

Specialized transportation means transportation for individuals who require an accessible vehicle or a special accommodation because they may use some sort of mobility device, such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, or need special assistance.

UTA has established a referral call-in line. The number is 801-287-2870. At this time, it is a referral service only created to help individuals with disabilities and aging adults over the age of 60 who have specialized transportation needs that are not currently being met to find a solution for their transportation issues by connecting them to community transportation providers.

When an individual calls in, they will be asked a series of questions to help determine if they are eligible to be referred to one or more of our community partners that provide transportation services to these populations.

Some of the community partners include governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, which could include providers of non-emergency medical trips, providers of adult day programs and various county aging organizations.

Once it is determined that an individual is eligible, they will be given information for organizations in their geographic area that they can connect with to go through that agency's qualification process. Once it is determined by that organization that the individual is eligible, they will work directly with that agency to fill the transportation need.

You can find more information at rideutah.com/cmm or rideutah.com/referral.

