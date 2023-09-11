Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is a tuition-free online school serving children grades K-12 throughout Utah.

It offers part-time courses from the K12 online high school curriculum through the Statewide Education Online Program (SOEP).

Students can earn up to six credits per school year, whether they attend a school in their district, a private school, or a state-approved charter school.

We talked with Meghan Merideth, Utah Virtual Academy Head of School, to learn more.

She says the part-time courses offer a personalized approach to learning that can help alleviate academic and social pressures and also support self discipline.

All core subjects, like English, math, science and history are offered at multiple academic levels for diverse learners including core, comprehensive, honors, and AP.

Parent company Stride provides the engaging curriculum and tools as they are the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs.

For UTVA details, visit k12.com/theplace