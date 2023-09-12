Utah Virtual Academy: Earn high school credits in middle school

At Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) students can attend middle school and take fully transferable online high school credits.

We talked with Middle School Principal Lori Simonson about how it works.

She says UTVA offers different options including asynchronous and/or live classes with teachers and the Statewide Education Online Program (SOEP).

She says all offer different pathways to align with the student's needs.

Principal Simonson added that UTVA offers 100 percent transparency for parents because the classes are recorded and parents are always kept up-to-date on curriculum.

UTVA offers competency-based learning based on mastery of core curriculum.

And for anyone worried about kids being around their peers, she says they offer Lynx Time (Lynx is the school's mascot) with morning socialization opportunities before classes begin.

You can learn more at k12.com/theplace.