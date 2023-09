Dr. Cory Kanth is an Education Specialist with The Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP).

SOEP allows students online access of up to six credits per school year.

Dr. Kanth says this offers flexibility and a customizable nature to fit an individual student's needs.

SOEP participation allows a student to experience the best of both worlds by choosing the extent to which he/she wishes to participate in each school.

You can learn more at k12.com/theplace.