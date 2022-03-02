Utah Warriors are ready for their home opener, and ready to celebrate five years in Utah

The Utah Warriors are ready to start their rugby season on Saturday, March 5.

The game against the Dallas Jackals starts at 12pm at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

They'll be celebrating five years in Utah during the halftime of that game. The team first started here in 2018.

In rugby, each team has 15 players that kick, run with or pass an oval-shaped ball in order to score tries or kick goals.

Before each Utah Warriors game, they hold a Junior Warriors clinic where kids can learn all about the sport. You can learn more about that here.

And to get your tickets visit warriorsrugby.com.