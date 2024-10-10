Utah Water Ways introduces a new app that's a dating app for plants

One of the hardest parts of creating a beautiful landscape is choosing plants. Whether a homeowner is new to Utah or was born and raised here, the changing climate has made it more challenging than ever to figure out what will work.

Cynthia Bee, a Sustainable Landscapes Expert with Utah Water Ways, will be helping homeowners create beautiful yards at the Salt Lake Fall Home and Garden Show.

Cynthia says homeowners often wonder why they can't get that "designer look" to their yard no matter how hard they try.

Her advice, all plants are not visually equal. So, when we choose plants only based on blooms, it's easy to end up with a "green jungle".

But when we consider that blooms are just one component and we add foliage color and texture to the mix, the effect is completely different.

So it's not just how the individual plant looks but rather how it contrasts with it's neighbors that creates beauty and impact.

At the Salt Lake Fall Home Show Cynthia will be teaching the audience the method she uses as a professional designer to generate combinations.

But, Utah Water Ways is working on an easy button!

Cynthia says, "We are so excited to be introducing what we jokingly call 'Tinder' for Plants."

By answering a few simple questions, the Utah Plant Selector app help you make the right choices.

Just like the dating app, you can swipe right to swap out plants until you find just the right fit.

The tool will be released in December and will be free for all Utahns to use and enjoy.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

4-Pack: Get 4 tickets for price of 3: $30 ($7.50 each)

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 11, 2024. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.