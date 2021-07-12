Utah woman aiming to be first woman in history to climb the seven second summits

Almost everyone has heard of the Seven Summits, and many mountaineers have made it their life's work to accomplish them all. Meanwhile the Seven Second Summits, the second-tallest mountains on each continent, present a different challenge: the same heavy undertaking of high-altitude ascents, but with less infrastructure and climbing traffic associated with the climbs.

As a Michigan native and Park City transplant, Jenn Drummond is inspiring people around the world to live bold, brave and beautiful. She's aiming to become the first woman in history to climb the seven second summits.

Jenn has raised seven kids in the mountains, which created an environment to share a love of seeking and exploring. The spark to set out on this historical feat of climbing the Second Seven Summits was ignited from the most traumatic event of her life: a near-fatal car crash. After surviving the event, Jenn walked away from the accident with a renewed sense of purpose to make the absolute most of every minute.

In October 2020, Jenn climbed Ama Dablam (22,349 feet) in Nepal and then she tackled Ojos del Salado (22,614 feet) in Chile on December 8, 2020. She climbed Mount Kenya (17,057 feet) in February in Kenya and just returned from Mount Everest (29,032 feet) which she climbed to train for K2 on the Pakistan/ China border in Asia.

To follow Jenn's journey you can visit boldbravebeautiful.com and follow her on Instagram and Facebook @boldbravebeautifullife

