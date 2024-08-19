Utah woman diagnosed with breast cancer receives “cool” surprise

Tania Russell never expected to win.

It had been years of heartbreak. Shortly after getting remarried, Tania’s husband was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and passed away.

Tania was left to pay his medical bills.

Then in May of 2023, Tania herself was diagnosed with cancer.

While receiving treatment, her 22-year-old HVAC unit started to fail.

She picked up a second job to pay for everything.

That’s when FOX13's The PLACE and Same Day Heating & Air came in to help!

Thanks to Tania’s daughter Whitney, we heard about her mom’s story and wanted to provide a new AC unit through our Keep It Cool Giveaway.

“I don’t have words,” she told FOX13’s Morgan Saxton upon surprising her.

The experts at Same Day Heating & Air quickly installed a new system.

Her daughter says, it’s something to put her at ease between work and doctor appointments.