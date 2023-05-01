Watch Now
Utah woman makes each pair of earrings completely unique

Inspire In Utah: Autumn Day Designs
Each piece of jewelry in the Autumn Day Designs collection is unique.
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 15:32:08-04

Katie Bryant started Autumn Day Designs in 2022. She makes jewelry out of natural and organic elements.

She creates unique earrings out of leather, genuine gemstones and feathers.

No two pairs are ever the same. You will find varying patterns and colors.

Katie makes many creations for herself but also sells online at Etsy, at Beespoke in American Fork and Salt & Honey at 9th & 9th and Fashion Place.

Autumn Day Designs inspiring others as part of Inspire InUtah, an initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.

To learn more visit @autumndaydesignsjewelry on Instagram and inutah.org/inspire.

