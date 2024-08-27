Watch Now
Utah World Fashion Week x Utah Latin Runway: A Vibrant Celebration of Latin Fashion

The highly anticipated second edition of the Utah Latin Runway is set to make a stylish return in collaboration with Utah World Fashion Week and Flanker SLC.

This partnership delivers fashion show highlighting the creativity, craftsmanship, and culture of 8 Latin American designers in Utah.

The event will take place on August 30, 2024. As a platform dedicated to celebrating Latin fashion, Utah Latin Runway continues to play a pivotal role in bringing Latin creators' bold and innovative designs to the forefront of Utah's fashion scene.

For more information or to get tickets, go to https://utahworldfashionweek.com

