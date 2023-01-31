Utah writer-director uses his wife as inspiration for a short film at Sundance

With the Sundance Film Festival underway, one of the short films in competition has some local flair as it was produced in the Beehive State.

“I Have No Tears, and I Must Cry” made its debut in the Sundance Film Festival in the shorts program.

It was written and directed by Utahn Luis Fernando Puente and filmed in Orem with the help of producer Rollins Wimber.

Luis Fernando Puente moved to the U.S. from Mexico when he was young and now lives in Utah. The movie is based on his wife’s story of navigating the immigration system and the real interview he and his wife when through when she applied for a green card.

Puente said he wanted to bring his wife’s interview process to the big screen because it’s a side of the system that is often overlooked.

“The more personal a story is, the more it is going to connect with other people, strangely enough,” Puente said. “Because people make connections. Us as humans, we are more alike than we are different, and I think tapping into that is what makes storytelling and filmmaking, very powerful.”

Puente told us that he and Wimber want to create a full feature film from the concept and continue to share the immigrant story with audiences all over.

