Utah Youth Tennis wants to make the sport accessible and affordable for students

The mission of Utah Youth Clinic is to make tennis accessible and affordable for every interested student, and to provide a team tennis experience for children before they get to high school.

Founded in 2016 in Provo, now expanded to most of Utah, from St. George and Southern Utah to Box Elder and Cache Counties, and nearly everywhere in between.

Utah Youth Clinic is the largest tennis-specific organization in Utah, and one of the largest in the country, with thousands of players and hundreds of coaches each season, and still growing about 30 percent each year. It's also the USTA-Utah Tennis Organization of the Year award recipient.

Players from total beginners to experienced are welcome to join.

Rob Allen, Founder and Executive Director says there is increasingly more demand from students wanting to learn and compete than there are coaches and facilities.

He says, "We’re always looking to hire more coaches. Most of our coaches are parents or college students who played in high school and still love the sport. Reach out to us if you’re interested in helping train the next generation of players. There are few opportunities in life better than being a coach."

Allen says if they're not in your area yet, feel free to reach out to them about helping to start a program in your city.

You can visit UtahYouthTennis.org or call 801-877-2569 for more information.