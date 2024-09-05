Utahn named to the National Pickleball Hall of Fame!

One could say John Gullo was responsible for bringing the sport of pickleball to Northern Utah.

That's why the Ogden resident is nicknamed “The Father of Professional Pickleball."

And this fall, he will officially be named to the National Pickleball Hall of Fame.

Gullo personally paid for the first eight pickleball courts in Ogden, Utah and was instrumental in establishing pickleball in over 10 cities in the Beehive State. There are now over 360 pickleball courts in Northern Utah alone.

He also financed Pickleball Now, a paddle manufacturer which was later bought by Escalade sports and became the Onix Brand.

"Play hard, work hard, and do something for your community" is Gullo's mantra.

The honor will be granted to Gullo at a ceremony in Mesa, Arizona on November 14th.

