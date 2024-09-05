Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Utahn named to the National Pickleball Hall of Fame!

“Play hard, work hard ... do something for your community"
A Utah man has been inducted into the Pickleball Hall of Fame.
Posted

One could say John Gullo was responsible for bringing the sport of pickleball to Northern Utah.

That's why the Ogden resident is nicknamed “The Father of Professional Pickleball."

And this fall, he will officially be named to the National Pickleball Hall of Fame.

Gullo personally paid for the first eight pickleball courts in Ogden, Utah and was instrumental in establishing pickleball in over 10 cities in the Beehive State. There are now over 360 pickleball courts in Northern Utah alone.

He also financed Pickleball Now, a paddle manufacturer which was later bought by Escalade sports and became the Onix Brand.

"Play hard, work hard, and do something for your community" is Gullo's mantra.

The honor will be granted to Gullo at a ceremony in Mesa, Arizona on November 14th.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere