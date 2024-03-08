Watch Now
Utahns are being surprised with "Do Good Drops" from Kneaders

"Project Do Good"
The Kneaders Bakery &amp; Café family believes that if they have an opportunity to do good for one another, they should, which is why they have kicked off "Project Do Good."
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 15:33:11-05

Kneaders Bakery is known for their scratch-made bread, delicious sandwiches, pastries, hearty soups, and fresh salads.

And the family behind all the goodness believes they have the opportunity to do good for one another, so they are doing "Project Do Good".

The concept is as simple as it sounds, with the purpose being to do good within the community through specialized drop.

As March is Women's History Month, and Friday, March 8 is International Women's Day, the team is surprising Utahns with unique "Do Good Drops" that are comprised of everything from gift baskets with French Toast spreads to box lunches and sandwich platters.

Recipients of theses surprises include local nonprofits who support women in our community, women-led nonprofit organizations or just incredible women doing good in our neighborhoods who deserve recognition.

You can find a Kneaders location or order online at kneaders.com.

