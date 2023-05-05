Watch Now
Utahns are in the running to have the "Greatest Croissant Donut in America"

Utah's own Donut Star Cafe is in the running to be named "Best Cronut in America".
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 05, 2023
Utah's Donut Star is in the running to be named America's Best Croissant Donut.

Their Croissant Donuts are their best-sellers, it's a croissant that they shape as a donut and then glaze.

But that's only one of their menu items, they also have cronut and donut holes, raised donuts, maple and other flavors of bars, apple fritters, bear claws, cinnamon rolls and more.

And every one is made fresh daily.

To help Donut Star Cafe you can vote here. Be sure to scroll down to the "Greatest Croissant Donut" category.

And for more information please visit their website Donutstarcafe.com.

