Utahns are mixing up cocktails for people all over the country to enjoy

Did you know that cocktails mixed up in Utah are popular all over the country?
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 15:59:20-04

Did you know that Utah has a big RTD or ready-to-drink cocktail business.

We invited Jimmy Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah on the show to show off some of his favorites.

The drinks are mixed and put in cans.. to be shipped all over the country.

Utahns produce various canned cocktails from simple vodka and soda to gin and tonics and even Moscow Mules and whiskey sours.

Many of the local producers are award-winning and recognized nationally.

You can learn more from Jim at wineacademyofutah.com.

