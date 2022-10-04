Utahns can now become members of wine clubs

Utah wine lovers rejoice. It is now possible to join premium, curated wine clubs thanks to Vin 7000, [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.

The brokerage partners exclusively with small, independent, family-owned wineries in some of the most renowned wine regions in the world to facilitate club membership for Utah residents.

This is all legal because it uses the Utah Department of Alcohol Beverage Services' special order system. Customers can pick up their orders at the Utah State Liquor store of their choice.

The company plans to continue expanding the number of clubs in its portfolio.

Current Wine Clubs Include:

For Napa Valley wine enthusiasts: Buoncristiani Family Winery | Napa Valley, CA

For French wine enthusiasts : French Wine Club | Champagne and Bordeaux

For those who love California Pinot Noir…and so much more: Russian River Vineyards | Sonoma County, CA

For those who love food-friendly wines and unique varietals : Leo Steen Wines | Sonoma County, CA

For those who love Rhone varietals: Andrew Murray Vineyards | Santa Barbara County, CA

For those who love Oregon Pinot Noir and big Washington reds: Natalie’s Estate Winery | Oregon and Washington

More info on each club and pricing can be found at https://www.vin7000.com/clubs.