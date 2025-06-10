Utahns help hundreds of kids who don't know where their next meal is coming from

USANA Kids Eat is welcoming sponsors to help hungry kids in Utah.

Hunger is a real problem in Utah.

About one in four Utah kids don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Without organizations like USANA Kids Eat, Utah's food-insecure kids would face even more serious situations.

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton in-studio to explain how the community can participate.

Volunteers help us support fundraising and packing events, pack backpacks, process and restock the packline, and deliver food to kids.

To learn more visit their UsanaKidsEat.org.

