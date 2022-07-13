Utah's best food trucks are coming together to raise money for charity

There's nothing better than enjoying good food and having fun while doing good.

That's what the Food Truck Face Off is all about.

25 of the state's best food trucks are coming together to raise money for charity.

One of the trucks, the World Famous Yum Yum, and one of the charities, Utah Community Action joined us with a preview.

Yum Yum serves delicious Filipino and Asian fusion cuisine. They cater for events and parties and people can even get food delivered straight to their home. They offer Filipino and Asian flavors of noodles, rice bowls, egg rolls, and meats.

Utah Community Action is a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive services for income-eligible families through self-reliance and education programs. They serve more than 60,000 people every year through six core programs: Adult Education, Case Management & Housing, Head Start preschool, HEAT utility assistance, Nutrition, and Weatherization for homes.

Each year the Food Truck Face Off invites Utahns to come and connect with their community and give back to those in the community who need it most.

The event will be held on the east side of Liberty Park, located at 700 East and 900 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 16 from 4-10pm.

For more information please visit: foodtruckfaceoffslc.org.