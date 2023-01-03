Watch Now
Utah's Creative Wigs Offer Many Solutions to Hair Loss

From Covid to Chemo, Hair Loss Can Be Traumatic
Whether you have hair loss from stress, covid or cancer, Creative Wigs can help you get your confidence back.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 03, 2023
There are many reasons for hair loss including Covid, cancer treatments, autoimmune diseases, genetics, medications, and stress, just to name a few.

Creative Wigs can provide solutions and give people peace of mind during their hair loss experience.

They offer wigs, top pieces, bonded hair placement, and head covers that are easy to use and to care for.

Creative Wigs has four locations in Utah:

Salt Lake City 801-486-4604
South Jordan 801-553-0669
Orem 801-224-5070
St George 435-652-1181

For more information please visit creativewigs.com.

