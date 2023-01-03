Utah's Creative Wigs Offer Many Solutions to Hair Loss

There are many reasons for hair loss including Covid, cancer treatments, autoimmune diseases, genetics, medications, and stress, just to name a few.

Creative Wigs can provide solutions and give people peace of mind during their hair loss experience.

They offer wigs, top pieces, bonded hair placement, and head covers that are easy to use and to care for.

Mention you saw Creative Wigs on The PLACE and get 10 percent off your purchase.

Creative Wigs has four locations in Utah:

Salt Lake City 801-486-4604

South Jordan 801-553-0669

Orem 801-224-5070

St George 435-652-1181

For more information please visit creativewigs.com.