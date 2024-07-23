Mountain Wine Storage, Utah's first and only wine storage facility is now open.

Partner bill DeLeon joined us in studio to tell us how it works.

He explained it's a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility of wine storage lockers for personal wine collections.

There are a variety of locker sizes to accommodate anywhere from six case to six hundred cases.

The facility has 24/7 live and recorded video monitoring, so DeLeon says customers can rest easy that their wine will be safe.

It's always 57 degrees with constant humidity control, which are optimal conditions for wine preservation.

Mountain Wine Storage is located at 88 W. Airport Road in Heber City.

For more information visit mountainwinestorage.com.