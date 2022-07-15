Utah's first Baya Bar opens in Millcreek

It's one location with two fantastic businesses; Twisted sugar and Baya Bar.

While Twisted Sugar is not new to Utah (first location opened in 2015 in Layton, Utah) this is the first Baya Bar in Utah!

Baya Bar started in 2016 in Brooklyn, NY and is all about custom made organic Açai, pitaya, and coconut bowls as well as fresh made juices and nutritious smoothies.

Twisted Sugar has over 100 custom mixed sodas, 20 varieties of cookies made daily in stores, and ice cream twisters.

Located at:

3130 S. Highland Dr.

Millcreek, UT 84106

Find out more information twistedsugar.com and thebayabar.com