Fingerboarding is a small scale version of skateboarding where you use your fingers to "ride" a mini board.

Now, Utah has its first-ever fingerboard shop in Layton.

Morgan Saxton stopped by Skatestation an talked with manager Ethan Alvey who says they make each board with premium materials and top-notch designs.

In addition to selling the mini boards, they have parks where you can ride them, both in the store and outside.

Check out their products at skatestation.shop.