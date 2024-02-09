Utah's first LGBTQ+ sports bar opens in Salt Lake City

They are Utah's first gay sports bar.

"We wanted to create a space for everyone, especially those in the queer community that don’t like the crazy night life," said co-owner Lynn Katoa.

We are a sports bar and a place for everyone. There are no gay bars that are open from 11a-1a where you can sit down, enjoy a meal, and have a cocktail while having great conversations. Your friendly neighborhood bar. This was something I dreamed of doing as a young adult. After retiring from the airline industry after 22 years, it was now out never… The former Fiddlers Elbow and SL Pizza and Pasta was in the market and we knew we had to jump on the opportunity. We are located in Sugar House at 1063 E 2100 S. We serve delicious food… flat breads, pizza, burgers… and kept a few Fiddlers Elbow favorites like The Garlic Burger, Fettuccine Alfredo, Black and Blue Salad. We serve breakfast all day!

Follow them on social media for updates!

