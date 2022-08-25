Utah’s first nursing school and a FREE pop-up exhibit

Did you know that St. Mark’s Hospital was home to Utah’s first nursing school!?

St. Mark's was also Utah's first hospital and they are continuing to celebrate their 150th anniversary with a Utah Nursing History Pop-Up Exhibit at Westminster College.

For MountainStar Healthcare, nursing is about continuing a legacy and tradition in Utah

Nicki Roderman, Chief Nursing Officer, St. Mark’s Hospital & Sheryl Steadman, Dean of Nursing & Health Sciences, Westminster College gave us a sneak peak of the exhibit and also the history of nursing in Utah.

St. Mark's Hospital School of Nursing was founded in 1894. This was the first training school for nurses in the Intermountain Region.

In 1948, St. Mark’s nursing students had begun studying at Salt Lake City’s Westminster College, and in 1968, the hospital fully transitioned the program to the college when the two organizations jointly launched the St. Mark’s Hospital School of Baccalaureate Nursing at Westminster College.

Utah Nursing History Pop-Up Exhibit

MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital Celebrates 150 Years

When: August 19 – September 30, 2022

Where: Westminster College

School of Nursing & Health Sciences

1840 South 1300 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

1840 South 1300 East Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Cost: FREE & Open to the Public!

For more information go to St. Mark's Hospital.