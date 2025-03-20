Utah's fishing, hunting, boating and off-roading expo for the entire family is coming to Sandy.

The International Sportsmen's Expo is going from Thursday, March 20, 2025 to Sunday, March 23, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It brings together companies from Utah, across the West and around the world including lodges and resorts, outfitters and guides, fishing and hunting retail, boats and watercrafts, UTVs, ATVs and much, much more!

This is the region's largest presentation of fishing, hunting, boating and travel destinations!

You'll also see incredible sporting dogs and daily camping seminars.

The International Sportsmen's Expo at the MACU Exposition Center features new products, new vendors, and new activities for the whole family!

You can get more information at SportsExpos.com/attend/SaltLakeCity.