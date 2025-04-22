Utah's Hamlet Homes is being featured in "Rock the Block"

"Rock the Block" on HGTV is back for season six, and it's featuring Utah's own Hamlet Homes.

The show features designers who have just weeks and a limited budget to renovate four homes on the same block.

All episodes were filmed near Salt Lake City, in Hamlet Homes newest development.

The homebuilder, which is known for single-family homes and townhomes built in attractively designed community, was given special permission to record behind-the-scenes footage of every episode in season six.

They will show those online after each episode airs on HGTV,

The homes built for season six of Rock The Block are at an undisclosed location in Utah and not open to the public.

They will however be accessible after the final episode at Hamlet's Finale Party May 30th & 31st, 2025.

The four homes seen on Rock The Block can be toured by the public at the premier party.

The four homes in the show are even available to be purchased. Interested buyers should contact Hamlet's sales office.

You can learn more at hamlethomes.com/rtb.

