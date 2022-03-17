Watch
Utah's Hibernian Society is doing what St. Patrick taught, to give back to the community

On this St. Patrick's Day we're talking to the Hibernian Society in Utah; What is it and how did it get its start?
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:11:29-04

The Hibernian Society of Utah was formed to preserve Irish history, culture, and traditions within the State of Utah.

On this St. Patrick's Day we invited former president of the society and current trustee, Meghan Gibson, to talk about what the Hibernian Society is.

It was started in 1978, and Meghan's dad was one of the original founders.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is their flagship event. This was the first time in two years they were able to hold it, and people were ready to celebrate.

There were almost 80 entrants in the parade, including a team from Fox 13.

The Hibernian Society is also giving back, using a portion from this St. Patrick's Day, and giving back to the Utah Ukrainian Association. St. Patrick always taught his followers to be humble and give back. They are donating $3,017.00.

You can learn more by visiting irishinutah.com or on Facebook.

