Typically the animals you see at Utah's Hogle Zoo are animals you can't have as pets but the zoo also have animals you may be more familiar with

Frankie and Hero are just two of Utah's Hogle Zoo Ambassador Animals.

These animals are well trained and comfortable around an audience.

You can see Frankie and Hero daily at 10:30 for Awesome Animals in Discovery Theater.

Follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats and animal demonstrations.

For more information please visit hoglezoo.org.