Utah's Hogle Zoo and Thanksgiving Point have something fun this summer

Utah's Hogle Zoo and Thanksgiving Point have something fun going on this summer — theCreature Double Feature.

For one ticket, you'll see two worlds — the past and the present.

The Creature Double Feature Pass includes admission to each location.

Adventure comes to life at Dinosaur Island in the Ashton Gardens, where over 30 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs transport you to a land of prehistoric wonder.

At Hogle Zoo, you'll see modern-day lookalikes of the dinosaurs like giraffes, rhinoceroses, and eagles - plus, listen to keepers' stories and interact with more than 900 species from around the world.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $34 for children, and ages 2 and under are free.

The Creature Double Feature Pass provides more than 15 percent off admission to both venues.

Visit creaturedoublefeature.live for more information and follow Utah's Hogle Zoo onInstagram andFacebook and Thanksgiving Point on Instagram and Facebook to meet the creatures of Utah's Hogle Zoo and Dinosaur Island.